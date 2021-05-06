Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

156,539 KM

Details

$30,913

+ tax & licensing
$30,913

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT AWD | Sunroof | Rear Camera | Remote Start

2018 Dodge Durango

GT AWD | Sunroof | Rear Camera | Remote Start

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$30,913

+ taxes & licensing

156,539KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7082632
  • Stock #: Y9096A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDGXJC408949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y9096A
  • Mileage 156,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
All Equipped
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

