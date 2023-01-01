Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,963 KM

Details Description

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

SXT 2WD | DVD PLAYER | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

84,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10117605
  • Stock #: A9510
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5JR303412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,963 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD Player, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

