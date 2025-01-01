Menu
Account
Sign In
<div> <span>FOR SALE: 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD</span> <br> <span>Location:</span> 109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3</div><br /><div><span>Key Details:</span></div><ul><li><span>Mileage:</span> 93,500 kms</li><li><span>Model:</span> SXT Premium Plus 2WD</li><li><span>Condition:</span> Excellent, spacious and family-friendly</li><li><span>Features:</span> Premium interior, ample cargo space, advanced entertainment system, and a smooth, comfortable drive perfect for families or road trips</li></ul><br /><div><span>Why Buy From Us?</span><br> <span>6-Month Powertrain Warranty</span><br> <span>Roadside Assistance</span><br> <span>Gas Card Up to $300</span><br> <span>25% Discount on All Mechanic Services</span></div><br /><div><span>Special Financing Options:</span><br> Financing available for <span>G1 license holders</span>!<br> <span>Special programs for clients in bankruptcy</span> rebuild your credit while driving a reliable and versatile minivan.</div><br /><div>Bad credit? No credit? New to Canada? <span>No problem!</span> We specialize in car loans for all credit situations.</div><br /><div> <span>Contact Us Today:</span><br> Phone: (519) 576-3421<br> Email: <a href=mailto:tricityauto1@gmail.com target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer node=[object Object]>tricityauto1@gmail.com</a></div><br /><div> <span>Apply Online Now:</span> <a href=https://www.tricityautofinance.com/financing target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer node=[object Object]>https://www.tricityautofinance.com/financing</a></div><br /><div> Dont miss out on this incredible 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus apply today and drive it home tomorrow!</div><div><br /></div>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,100 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD - 93,500 KM

Watch This Vehicle
12381099

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD - 93,500 KM

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 12381099
  2. 12381099
  3. 12381099
  4. 12381099
  5. 12381099
  6. 12381099
  7. 12381099
  8. 12381099
  9. 12381099
  10. 12381099
  11. 12381099
  12. 12381099
  13. 12381099
  14. 12381099
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,100KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2JR308096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # EB8096
  • Mileage 93,100 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD
Location: 109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Key Details:
  • Mileage: 93,500 kms
  • Model: SXT Premium Plus 2WD
  • Condition: Excellent, spacious and family-friendly
  • Features: Premium interior, ample cargo space, advanced entertainment system, and a smooth, comfortable drive perfect for families or road trips

Why Buy From Us?
6-Month Powertrain Warranty
Roadside Assistance
Gas Card Up to $300
25% Discount on All Mechanic Services
Special Financing Options:
Financing available for G1 license holders!
Special programs for clients in bankruptcy rebuild your credit while driving a reliable and versatile minivan.
Bad credit? No credit? New to Canada? No problem! We specialize in car loans for all credit situations.
Contact Us Today:
Phone: (519) 576-3421
Email: tricityauto1@gmail.com
Apply Online Now: https://www.tricityautofinance.com/financing
Dont miss out on this incredible 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus apply today and drive it home tomorrow!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SPORT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 139,680 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL Sedan for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Ford Focus SEL Sedan 165,100 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 85,590 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan