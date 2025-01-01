$22,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD - 93,500 KM
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD - 93,500 KM
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,100KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2JR308096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # EB8096
- Mileage 93,100 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD
Location: 109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Key Details:
Why Buy From Us?
6-Month Powertrain Warranty
Roadside Assistance
Gas Card Up to $300
25% Discount on All Mechanic Services
Special Financing Options:
Financing available for G1 license holders!
Special programs for clients in bankruptcy rebuild your credit while driving a reliable and versatile minivan.
Bad credit? No credit? New to Canada? No problem! We specialize in car loans for all credit situations.
Contact Us Today:
Phone: (519) 576-3421
Email: tricityauto1@gmail.com
Apply Online Now: https://www.tricityautofinance.com/financing
Dont miss out on this incredible 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus apply today and drive it home tomorrow!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
