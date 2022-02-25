Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

62,178 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

GT | DVD | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

62,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368998
  • Stock #: A5571
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR328935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,178 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD, Navigation, Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Leather interior, Power driver & passenger's seats, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors & liftgate, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
dvd player
Bluetooth
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

