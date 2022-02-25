2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 1 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368998

8368998 Stock #: A5571

A5571 VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR328935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,178 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm dvd player Bluetooth Interior remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Audio Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.