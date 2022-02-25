$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | DVD | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,178KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8368998
- Stock #: A5571
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR328935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,178 KM
Vehicle Description
DVD, Navigation, Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Leather interior, Power driver & passenger's seats, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors & liftgate, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
dvd player
Bluetooth
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
