2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8562500
  Stock #: U9343A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4JR319701

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *OCTANE RED PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable Grand Caravan today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Rear Defroster
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Knee Air Bag
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

