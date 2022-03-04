$27,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8562500
- Stock #: U9343A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4JR319701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *OCTANE RED PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable Grand Caravan today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.