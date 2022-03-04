2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8562500

8562500 Stock #: U9343A

U9343A VIN: 2C4RDGBG4JR319701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler tinted windows Steel Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Entry Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Wheel Covers Flex Fuel Capability Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Knee Air Bag A/T 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

