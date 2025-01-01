$15,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,450KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG5JT173323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,450 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD Low Mileage, High Comfort!
Take on every journey with confidence in this versatile and powerful SUV!
Details:
Why Choose Tricity Auto Finance?
Visit Us Today!
Tricity Auto Finance
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call: (519) 576-3421
Email: tricityauto1@gmail.com
Website: Tricity Auto Finance
Drive away in this exceptional SUV today Easy, fast, and affordable financing options available!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey