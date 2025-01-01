Menu
Account
Sign In
<div> <span>For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD Low Mileage, High Comfort!</span> </div><br /><div>Take on every journey with confidence in this versatile and powerful SUV!</div><br /><div> <span>Details:</span></div><ul><li><span>Make & Model:</span> 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD</li><li><span>Mileage:</span> Only 108,000 km</li><li><span>Condition:</span> Excellent, well-maintained</li><li><span>Features:</span> All-Wheel Drive for all-weather capability, premium interior, and advanced tech for a smooth ride.</li></ul><br /><div> <span>Why Choose Tricity Auto Finance?</span></div><ul><li><span>Bad Credit? No Problem!</span> We specialize in helping customers with bad or no credit.</li><li><span>Exclusive Offers:</span><br /> 6-month powertrain warranty<br /> Roadside assistance<br /> Gas cards up to $300<br /> 25% discount on all mechanic services</li></ul><br /><div> <span>Visit Us Today!</span><br> <span>Tricity Auto Finance</span><br> 109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3<br> Call: (519) 576-3421<br> Email: <a href=mailto:tricityauto1@gmail.com target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer node=[object Object]>tricityauto1@gmail.com</a><br> <span>Website:</span> <a href=https://www.tricityautofinance.com/ target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer node=[object Object]>Tricity Auto Finance</a></div><br /><div> <span>Drive away in this exceptional SUV today Easy, fast, and affordable financing options available!</span></div>

2018 Dodge Journey

108,450 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗

Watch This Vehicle
12461455

2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 12461455
  2. 12461455
  3. 12461455
  4. 12461455
  5. 12461455
  6. 12461455
  7. 12461455
  8. 12461455
  9. 12461455
  10. 12461455
  11. 12461455
  12. 12461455
  13. 12461455
  14. 12461455
  15. 12461455
  16. 12461455
  17. 12461455
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,450KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG5JT173323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,450 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD Low Mileage, High Comfort!
Take on every journey with confidence in this versatile and powerful SUV!
Details:
  • Make & Model: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD
  • Mileage: Only 108,000 km
  • Condition: Excellent, well-maintained
  • Features: All-Wheel Drive for all-weather capability, premium interior, and advanced tech for a smooth ride.

Why Choose Tricity Auto Finance?
  • Bad Credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping customers with bad or no credit.
  • Exclusive Offers:
    6-month powertrain warranty
    Roadside assistance
    Gas cards up to $300
    25% discount on all mechanic services

Visit Us Today!
Tricity Auto Finance
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call: (519) 576-3421
Email: tricityauto1@gmail.com
Website: Tricity Auto Finance
Drive away in this exceptional SUV today Easy, fast, and affordable financing options available!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks S 64,320 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE - 136,350 KM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE - 136,350 KM 136,390 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD - 93,500 KM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD - 93,500 KM 93,100 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2018 Dodge Journey