$21,425+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$21,425
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,300KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98JBC02996
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C02996
- Mileage 82,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
3.36 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
512 kgs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$21,425
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2018 Ford Edge