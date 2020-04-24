Menu
2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,081KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4902369
  • Stock #: LP0719
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP2JBB14086
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Lightning Blue Metallic 2018 Ford Edge Sport AWD





Under the hood: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Twin Turbo





Bluetooth, 110V Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front dual zone A/C, Front Perf Leather-Trimmed Htd/Cooled Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Memory seat, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium audio system: Sony, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 21" Premium Tarnished Dark Low Gloss, Windshield Wiper De-Icer





Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing




Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • AWD
  • Rear Defost
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

