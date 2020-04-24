455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Lightning Blue Metallic 2018 Ford Edge Sport AWD
Under the hood: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Twin Turbo
Bluetooth, 110V Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front dual zone A/C, Front Perf Leather-Trimmed Htd/Cooled Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Memory seat, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium audio system: Sony, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 21" Premium Tarnished Dark Low Gloss, Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle
Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
Market Value Report provided
Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
