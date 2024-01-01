$33,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT MOONROOF | 5.0L V8 ENGINE | SPORT PKG
2018 Ford F-150
XLT MOONROOF | 5.0L V8 ENGINE | SPORT PKG
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,195 KM
Vehicle Description
White 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Defrost, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752