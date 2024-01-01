Menu
White 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 10-Way Power Drivers & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Defrost, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

2018 Ford F-150

96,195 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT MOONROOF | 5.0L V8 ENGINE | SPORT PKG

2018 Ford F-150

XLT MOONROOF | 5.0L V8 ENGINE | SPORT PKG

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E50JFE19575

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,195 KM

White 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 302A 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Defrost, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2018 Ford F-150