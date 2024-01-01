Menu
Account
Sign In
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 300A 300A 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers.

2018 Ford F-150

67,201 KM

Details Description Features

$33,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 5.L V8 | TRAILER TOW PKG | HD RIMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 5.L V8 | TRAILER TOW PKG | HD RIMS

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11529339
  2. 11529339
  3. 11529339
  4. 11529339
  5. 11529339
  6. 11529339
  7. 11529339
  8. 11529339
  9. 11529339
  10. 11529339
  11. 11529339
  12. 11529339
  13. 11529339
  14. 11529339
  15. 11529339
  16. 11529339
  17. 11529339
  18. 11529339
  19. 11529339
  20. 11529339
  21. 11529339
  22. 11529339
  23. 11529339
  24. 11529339
  25. 11529339
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,201KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E53JFC50491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 300A 300A 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | FX4 PKG for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | FX4 PKG 120,281 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium LEATHER | ONE OWNER | AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium LEATHER | ONE OWNER | AWD 29,819 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | ONE OWNER for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | ONE OWNER 10,864 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150