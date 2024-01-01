$33,400+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 5.L V8 | TRAILER TOW PKG | HD RIMS
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 5.L V8 | TRAILER TOW PKG | HD RIMS
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$33,400
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 300A 300A 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752