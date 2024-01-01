Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

154,414 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11542002
  2. 11542002
  3. 11542002
  4. 11542002
  5. 11542002
  6. 11542002
  7. 11542002
  8. 11542002
  9. 11542002
  10. 11542002
  11. 11542002
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8JFC68129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FG176A
  • Mileage 154,414 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST | SPORT PKG for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST | SPORT PKG 47,335 KM $46,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX AWD | REAR CAMERA | POWER GROUP for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX AWD | REAR CAMERA | POWER GROUP 115,336 KM $16,598 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | TAILGATE STEP | FX4 PKG for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | TAILGATE STEP | FX4 PKG 39,300 KM $57,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150