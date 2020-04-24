Menu
2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,113KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4902354
  • Stock #: LP0699
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2JFC06449
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

*Loaded* Blue Jeans Metallic 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD





Under the hood: EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged





CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner





Bluetooth, Adjustable pedals, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Chrome Angular Running Board, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation





Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing




Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Seating
  • Memory Seats
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • 4x4
  • Rear Defost
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

