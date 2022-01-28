$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT | NAV | REMOTE START
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
74,268KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180124
- Stock #: Y9191A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E51JFA74976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y9191A
- Mileage 74,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Remote start, Running boards, Trailer brake control, Trailer hitch, Blind spot monitoring, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3