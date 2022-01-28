Menu
2018 Ford F-150

74,268 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | NAV | REMOTE START

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | NAV | REMOTE START

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8180124
  • Stock #: Y9191A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E51JFA74976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y9191A
  • Mileage 74,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Remote start, Running boards, Trailer brake control, Trailer hitch, Blind spot monitoring, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

