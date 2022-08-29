$35,922+ tax & licensing
$35,922
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XL | NAV | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$35,922
+ taxes & licensing
106,551KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9174796
- Stock #: A5535B
- VIN: 1FTFX1E55JKD39990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5535B
- Mileage 106,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Touchscreen, Backup cam, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake control, Running boards, Tonneau cover and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Tonneau Cover
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3