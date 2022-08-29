Menu
2018 Ford F-150

106,551 KM

Details Description Features

$35,922

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

XL | NAV | BLUETOOTH

XL | NAV | BLUETOOTH

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

106,551KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9174796
  • Stock #: A5535B
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E55JKD39990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Touchscreen, Backup cam, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake control, Running boards, Tonneau cover and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Tonneau Cover
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

