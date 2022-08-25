$25,925+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,925
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2018 Ford Fusion
2018 Ford Fusion
SE FWD
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$25,925
+ taxes & licensing
50,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8991463
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD4JR237093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,724 KM
Vehicle Description
AWESOME SHAPE,LOW KM,ONTARO CAR, PRICED TO SELL
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3