$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid
HYBRID SE
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
55,800KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9630268
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU6JR263945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER BACK-UP CAMERA
CERTIFIED CARFAX CLEAN
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2