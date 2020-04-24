Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,924KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4902357
  • Stock #: LP0703
  • VIN: NM0LS7F75J1356442
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Frozen White 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT FWD



 



Under the hood: Duratec 2.5L I4



 



Bluetooth, 2 Speakers, 2nd Row Fixed Glass On Passenger's Side Only, Air Conditioning, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM w/Single CD & Rear View Camera, Rear Privacy Glass Windows, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communication & Entertainment System.



 



Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing



 


Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle



36-Point Provincial Safety Certification



Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available



CarFax Verified Report.



Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.



Preferred* Financing Rates OAC



Market Value Report provided



Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.



Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hubcaps
  • 6 Speed Automatic

