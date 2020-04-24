455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Frozen White 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT FWD
Under the hood: Duratec 2.5L I4
Bluetooth, 2 Speakers, 2nd Row Fixed Glass On Passenger's Side Only, Air Conditioning, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM w/Single CD & Rear View Camera, Rear Privacy Glass Windows, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communication & Entertainment System.
Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing
Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle
36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
CarFax Verified Report.
Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.
Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.
Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5