$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 GMC Terrain
2018 GMC Terrain
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,390KM
VIN 3GKALTEV9JL345098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,390 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE
Location: 109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Key Details:
Why Choose Tricity Auto?
6-Month Powertrain Warranty Peace of mind included
Roadside Assistance We've got you covered
Gas Card Up to $300 Save on your first trips
25% Discount on All Mechanic Services Long-term savings
Flexible Financing Options:
Financing available for G1 license holders
Special bankruptcy programs Helping you rebuild your credit
Bad credit? No credit? New to Canada? No problem! We specialize in car loans for all credit situations.
Contact Us Today:
Phone: (519) 576-3421
Email: tricityauto1@gmail.com
Apply Online Now: https://www.tricityautofinance.com/financing
Dont wait take home this 2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE today and experience comfort, style, and performance!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
