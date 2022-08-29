Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

118,825 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9086443
  2. 9086443
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,825KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9086443
  • Stock #: L9924
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F34JA803753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,825 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Honda Accord Sedan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents. This Honda Accord Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams. The Votes are Counted ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2019 Honda HR-V LX
 59,408 KM
$28,200 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Se...
 172,740 KM
$16,700 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 0 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory