519-746-4120
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9086443
- Stock #: L9924
- VIN: 1HGCV1F34JA803753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,825 KM
Vehicle Description
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Honda Accord Sedan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents. This Honda Accord Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams. The Votes are Counted ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.
Vehicle Features
