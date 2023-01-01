$22,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
2018 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
130,450KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F56JH037956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB7956
- Mileage 130,450 KM
Email Tricity Auto
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2018 Honda Civic