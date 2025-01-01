Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2018 Honda Civic

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Honda Sensing | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12292158

2018 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Honda Sensing | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F86JH006619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2502067
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS MANUAL | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS MANUAL | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 126,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 95,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic