$22,300+ tax & licensing
$22,300
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2018 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 8609384
- Stock #: H9472A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH030860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
LX CVT
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Defroster
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6