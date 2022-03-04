Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

H9472A VIN: 2HGFC2F52JH030860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # H9472A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Exterior Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

