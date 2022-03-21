Menu
2018 Honda Civic

87,853 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,853KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8733569
  • Stock #: L9640
  • VIN: SHHFK7G43JU308092

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L9640
  • Mileage 87,853 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Honda Civic Hatchback delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 18 Dark Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.* This Honda Civic Hatchback is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

