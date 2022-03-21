$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8733569
- Stock #: L9640
- VIN: SHHFK7G43JU308092
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L9640
- Mileage 87,853 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Honda Civic Hatchback delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 18 Dark Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.* This Honda Civic Hatchback is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
