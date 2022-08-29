$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
COUPE EX-T
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE-ORC
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 146,121 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda Civic Coupe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy Aero Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents. This Honda Civic Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter, Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Honda Civic Coupe is a Superstar! KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to make this car yours today!
