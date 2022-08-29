Menu
2018 Honda Civic

146,121 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE EX-T

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE EX-T

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,121KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9110377
  • Stock #: U10070
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B46JH450575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE-ORC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 146,121 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda Civic Coupe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy Aero Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents. This Honda Civic Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter, Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Honda Civic Coupe is a Superstar! KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

