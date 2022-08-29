$24,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9171658
- Stock #: H10094A
- VIN: SHHFK7G46JU303727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H10094A
- Mileage 154,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Honda Civic Hatchback boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 18 Dark Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher. The Votes are Counted KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
