2018 Honda Civic

154,594 KM

Details

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,594KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9171658
  Stock #: H10094A
  VIN: SHHFK7G46JU303727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10094A
  • Mileage 154,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Honda Civic Hatchback boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 18 Dark Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher. The Votes are Counted KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

