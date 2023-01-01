Menu
2018 Honda Civic

103,400 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX

2018 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

103,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9928190
  VIN: 2HGFC2F89JH023706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,400 KM

Vehicle Description

  •  Adaptive Cruise Control
  •  Back-Up Camera
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Climate Control
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Keyless Start
  •  Lane Keeping Assist
  •  Multi-Zone A/C

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

