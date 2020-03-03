2018 Honda CR-V

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1
519-772-0783
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2018 Honda CRV Touring. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! 1 PREVIOUS OWNER! This 2018 Honda CRV Touring is finished in White Diamond Pearl over black leather seating. Powering this beautiful machine is a 1.5L Turbocharged 4 producing 190hp mated to a CVT auto transmission. Features include LEATHER SEATING, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE, PUSH START plus much more! *note this vehicle has a Carfax claim of $5897 and glass claim of $1735** This 2018 Honda CRV comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please CALL or EMAIL us TODAY to book your appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1