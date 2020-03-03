Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

519-772-0783

$30,569

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,973KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4806624
  • Stock #: P19120
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H93JH105902
Exterior Colour
White diamond pearl
Interior Colour
Black Lthr
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2018 Honda CRV Touring. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! 1 PREVIOUS OWNER! This 2018 Honda CRV Touring is finished in White Diamond Pearl over black leather seating. Powering this beautiful machine is a 1.5L Turbocharged 4 producing 190hp mated to a CVT auto transmission. Features include LEATHER SEATING, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE, PUSH START plus much more! *note this vehicle has a Carfax claim of $5897 and glass claim of $1735** This 2018 Honda CRV comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please CALL or EMAIL us TODAY to book your appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Additional Features
  • Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Kia

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

