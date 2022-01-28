$34,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,997
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L LOW KMs | ONLY 32K | NO Accidents
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$34,997
+ taxes & licensing
32,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8173549
- Stock #: 2202050
- VIN: 2HKRW2H88JH149563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2202050
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2