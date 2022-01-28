Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

32,500 KM

Details Features

$34,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L LOW KMs | ONLY 32K | NO Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L LOW KMs | ONLY 32K | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

32,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8173549
  • Stock #: 2202050
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H88JH149563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2202050
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2017 Kia Forte EX
 82,500 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Tou...
 130,000 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 81,000 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory