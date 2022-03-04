2018 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8633750

8633750 Stock #: L9567

L9567 VIN: 2HKRW2H20JH147320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L9567

Mileage 25,823 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

