Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2018 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,823KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8633750
- Stock #: L9567
- VIN: 2HKRW2H20JH147320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,823 KM
Vehicle Description
LX AWD
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6