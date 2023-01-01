2018 Honda CR-V

$33,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9747346

9747346 Stock #: 2303084

2303084 VIN: 2HKRW2H8XJH125099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2303084

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.