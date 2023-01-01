$26,347+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,347
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 Honda HR-V
2018 Honda HR-V
LX AWD CVT | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE START
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$26,347
+ taxes & licensing
61,897KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10220928
- Stock #: A5845A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H37JM103020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5845A
- Mileage 61,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Cam, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3