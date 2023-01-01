Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

61,897 KM

Details Description

$26,347

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

LX AWD CVT | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE START

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

61,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220928
  • Stock #: A5845A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H37JM103020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Cam, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

