2018 Honda Odyssey

$31,895 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 9 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9177886

9177886 Stock #: 503181

503181 VIN: 5FNRL6H47JB503181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,941 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.