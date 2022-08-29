Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Odyssey

150,941 KM

Details Features

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES Auto

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 9177886
  2. 9177886
  3. 9177886
  4. 9177886
  5. 9177886
  6. 9177886
  7. 9177886
  8. 9177886
  9. 9177886
  10. 9177886
  11. 9177886
  12. 9177886
  13. 9177886
  14. 9177886
  15. 9177886
  16. 9177886
  17. 9177886
  18. 9177886
  19. 9177886
  20. 9177886
  21. 9177886
  22. 9177886
  23. 9177886
  24. 9177886
  25. 9177886
  26. 9177886
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

150,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177886
  • Stock #: 503181
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H47JB503181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2018 Honda Odyssey E...
 150,941 KM
$31,895 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 169,995 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 76,961 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory