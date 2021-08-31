Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

113,897 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

TOURING AWD | NAV | DVD

2018 Honda Pilot

TOURING AWD | NAV | DVD

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7657444
  • Stock #: A5479
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95JB501945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather, DVD, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Power seats, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
dvd player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

