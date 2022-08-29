Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Pilot

67,473 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9200335
  2. 9200335
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,473KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9200335
  • Stock #: U10153
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95JB504862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com Best Buy Awards. This Honda Pilot boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Pilot Features the Following Options Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. The Votes are Counted KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Sunroof
Dual Moonroof
rear air
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2008 Honda Odyssey EX
 408,000 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot Tou...
 67,473 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 0 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory