$41,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2018 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9200335
- Stock #: U10153
- VIN: 5FNYF6H95JB504862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com Best Buy Awards. This Honda Pilot boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Pilot Features the Following Options Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. The Votes are Counted KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.