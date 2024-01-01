Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!

2018 Hyundai Elantra

169,454 KM

Details Description

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

169,454KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF6JU568390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1051
  • Mileage 169,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

