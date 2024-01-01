Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

114,135 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport tech

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport tech

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11444657
  2. 11444657
  3. 11444657
  4. 11444657
  5. 11444657
  6. 11444657
  7. 11444657
  8. 11444657
  9. 11444657
  10. 11444657
  11. 11444657
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD04LB1JU466676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FG193A
  • Mileage 114,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2021 GMC Acadia AT4 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 GMC Acadia AT4 63,547 KM $37,749 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport tech for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport tech 114,135 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST TONNEAU COVER | Z71 PKG | TRAILER TOW PKG for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST TONNEAU COVER | Z71 PKG | TRAILER TOW PKG 33,573 KM $48,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra