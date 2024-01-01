$18,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport tech
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport tech
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD04LB1JU466676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # FG193A
- Mileage 114,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2018 Hyundai Elantra