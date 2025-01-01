Menu
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2018 Hyundai Elantra

161,330 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport Manual | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

12290913

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport Manual | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,330KM
VIN KMHH55LC9JU044379

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6375A
  • Mileage 161,330 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

