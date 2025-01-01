$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT Sport Manual | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,330KM
VIN KMHH55LC9JU044379
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6375A
- Mileage 161,330 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
2018 Hyundai Elantra