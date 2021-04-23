2018 Hyundai Elantra

$13,490 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6988193

6988193 Stock #: 2104125

2104125 VIN: KMHD84LF7JU618150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.