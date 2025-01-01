Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> Leather </span><span style=background-color: #f5f5f5; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px;>Seats </span><span style=color: currentcolor; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Blind Spot Monitor </span><span style=background-color: #f5f5f5; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px;>Reverse Camera </span><span style=background-color: #f5f5f5; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px;>Power Liftgate </span><span style=background-color: #f5f5f5; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px;>Navigation System </span><span style=background-color: #f5f5f5; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px;>Power Seats: Driver </span><span style=font-family: Heebo;><span style=font-size: 14px;>Drive Train - All Wheel</span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Heebo;><span style=font-size: 14px;>CARFAX CLEAN CERITFID</span></span></p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=border: 0px solid; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; display: revert; color: currentcolor; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; line-height: 22px;> </p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=border: 0px solid; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; display: revert; color: currentcolor; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; line-height: 22px;> </p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

131,200 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13070605

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1760440766820
  2. 1760440767320
  3. 1760440767750
  4. 1760440768207
  5. 1760440768621
  6. 1760440769108
  7. 1760440769566
  8. 1760440770008
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA1JG558622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,200 KM

Vehicle Description

 Leather Seats Blind Spot Monitor Reverse Camera Power Liftgate Navigation System Power Seats: Driver Drive Train - All Wheel

CARFAX CLEAN CERITFID

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 78,300 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Essential ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Essential ALL WHEEL DRIVE 67,800 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i 109,800 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport