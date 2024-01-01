Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Sonata

85,404 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11447744
  2. 11447744
  3. 11447744
  4. 11447744
  5. 11447744
  6. 11447744
  7. 11447744
  8. 11447744
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,404KM
VIN 5NPE24AF7JH691199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB1199
  • Mileage 85,404 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE 85,404 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited 78,981 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 i Touring for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 i Touring 134,712 KM $11,490 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata