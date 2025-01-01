$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Popular Tucson 2.0 FWD with Only 75,153 kms. Features; heated cloth front seats, remote entry, bluetooth, AUX / USB ports, back up camera, power group, cruise control, audio steering wheels controls, power group and much more. Pride of ownership, vehicle has been rustproofed, lots of Dealer Service Records found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Excellent Value.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Frank Gies Auto Sales
Frank Gies Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-888-0800