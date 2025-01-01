Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Popular Tucson 2.0 FWD with Only 75,153 kms. Features; heated cloth front seats, remote entry, bluetooth, AUX / USB ports, back up camera, power group, cruise control, audio steering wheels controls, power group and much more. Pride of ownership, vehicle has been rustproofed, lots of Dealer Service Records found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Excellent Value.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).</p>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

75,153 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13113605

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1761587023
  2. 1761587021
  3. 1761587022
  4. 1761587014
  5. 1761587011
  6. 1761587017
  7. 1761587022
  8. 1761587011
  9. 1761587024
  10. 1761587015
  11. 1761587026
  12. 1761587014
  13. 1761587026
  14. 1761587021
  15. 1761587011
  16. 1761587024
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,153KM
VIN KM8J23A43J0692021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Popular Tucson 2.0 FWD with Only 75,153 kms. Features; heated cloth front seats, remote entry, bluetooth, AUX / USB ports, back up camera, power group, cruise control, audio steering wheels controls, power group and much more. Pride of ownership, vehicle has been rustproofed, lots of Dealer Service Records found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Excellent Value.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Ultra Premium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Lexus GX 460 Ultra Premium 197,846 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 145,306 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 50,666 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2018 Hyundai Tucson