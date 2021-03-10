Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

30,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4 | Navi | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4 | Navi | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6805223
  • Stock #: A5276
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB6JD618885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Navi, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, A/C, 4x4, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

