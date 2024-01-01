Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Compass

152,373 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11300561
  2. 11300561
  3. 11300561
  4. 11300561
  5. 11300561
  6. 11300561
  7. 11300561
  8. 11300561
  9. 11300561
  10. 11300561
  11. 11300561
  12. 11300561
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,373KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDCB4JT361873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB1873
  • Mileage 152,373 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan 216,759 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 138,872 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 AWD 148,746 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass