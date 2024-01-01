Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Compass

147,390 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11377751
  2. 11377751
  3. 11377751
  4. 11377751
  5. 11377751
  6. 11377751
  7. 11377751
  8. 11377751
  9. 11377751
  10. 11377751
  11. 11377751
  12. 11377751
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,390KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB7JT327943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 69,171 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 135,823 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE Hatch for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE Hatch 141,861 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass