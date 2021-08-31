Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

155,033 KM

Details Description Features

$25,962

+ tax & licensing
$25,962

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED | PANO ROOF | NAV | LEATHER

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED | PANO ROOF | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$25,962

+ taxes & licensing

155,033KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8024953
  Stock #: A5488A
  VIN: 3C4NJDCB2JT111838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Full speed forward collision warning, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

