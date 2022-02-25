$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 Jeep Compass
2018 Jeep Compass
TRAILHAWK | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
72,448KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8273016
- Stock #: Z8003A
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB0JT284322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Power sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium cloth/leather trim bucket seats, Power 8-way driver's seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3