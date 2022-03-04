Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

94,568 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

LIMITED | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

94,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8592668
  • Stock #: A5615
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB9JT230521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

