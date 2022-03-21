Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

24,986 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED | NAV | HEATED SEATS

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8966689
  • Stock #: A5700
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB7JT396469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Parksense rear park assist, Parkview rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

