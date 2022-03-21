$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
LIMITED | NAV | HEATED SEATS
24,986KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8966689
- Stock #: A5700
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB7JT396469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Parksense rear park assist, Parkview rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
