2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

98,103 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

VIN 1C4RJFBG1JC365112

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6083
  • Mileage 98,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

