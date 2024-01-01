$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUMMIT 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6206
- Mileage 150,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!
